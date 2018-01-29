Killers Who Spawned Movies: Monster, Zodiac, Summer of Sam and More

Aileen Wuornos, Monster

Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who became a serial killer, admitted to fatally shooting and robbing six men between 1989 and 1990. The so-called "Damsel of Death" is suspected of killing a seventh man.

Wuornos was executed at the age of 46 in 2002 shortly after declining her last meal; her last words were, "I'll be back." Her life and crimes were depicted in the 2003 movie, Monster, starring Charlize Theron as Wuornos. Theron went on to win an Oscar for her gritty portrayal.