Killers in the Family: The Menendez Brothers, Heather Mack and Other Shocking Crimes

Ashton Sachs

At the February 2014 funeral for Brad and Andra Sachs, no one appeared more distraught than their 19-year-old son, Ashton.

“He collapsed on me, crying,” Andra’s childhood friend Ruth Briscoe told PEOPLE.

Less than one month later, Ashton confessed to police that he fatally shot his wealthy parents with a semi automatic rifle as they slept in the family's $2.4 million mansion in San Juan Capistrano, California. He also shot his 8-year-old brother Landon, who was left paralyzed in the rampage.

Asked by police why he did it, Sachs replied simply, "I don't have a reason why. Just a lot of problems."

Sachs pleaded guilty in September 2016.