Killer Moms: Susan Smith, Diane Downs and Others

Diane Staudte

After both her husband, Mark, and son, Shaun, died untimely deaths in 2012, and her then-24-year-old daughter, Sarah, was hospitalized for organ failure, Diane Staudte was charged with murdering Mark and trying to kill Sarah.

The mom-of-four confessed to killing them by putting antifreeze in their drinks. While being questioned by police, Diane's second youngest daughter, Rachel, admitted to helping her mother poison her father, brother and sister. Diane and Rachel both pleaded guilty in the deaths and the assault of Sarah.

In 2016, Diane was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Rachel, who agreed to testify against her mother, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.