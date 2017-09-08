Man Accused of Killing Mom and Burying Body Under Porch Was Allegedly Inspired by ‘Killer Clown’ John Wayne Gacy

Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old Alabama man on murder and abuse of a corpse charges for allegedly slaughtering his 60-year-old mother and then burying her remains under the front porch of the home they shared, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators spent the last three months searching for Susan Mayo, who went missing in June.

A statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Mayo’s Wilmer home has been searched several times since she disappeared — most recently, this week.

On Sept. 6, detectives searched the residence again and were greeted by Mayo’s son, Nathaniel Sebastian, who allegedly confessed to police within minutes of their arrival.

“Sebastian stated ‘his mother was buried under the porch,'” the statement reads. “The body was buried approximately three feet beneath the porch inside a barrel,” which investigators claim was capable of holding 55 gallons.

A police source tells PEOPLE Sebastian idolized infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who killed more than 30 boys and young men between 1972 and 1978 and buried many under his front porch.

Gacy, who had performed at children’s parties as “Pogo the Clown,” was convicted in 1980 of killing 33 young men — some of whom he tortured or sexually assaulted after he lured them to his home — and he was executed by lethal injection in 1994.

Sebastian was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband. “Detectives say while Sebastian was being booked, it was discovered he had a homemade handcuff key inside his mouth,” the statement alleges.

He is being held on an unspecified amount of bail and does not have a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

In addition, police have arrested Mayo’s 81-year-old mother, Doris Clark. Clark is charged with hindering prosecution.

“The investigation into the involvement of Clark and the murder of her daughter is still ongoing,” the statement indicates.

It was unclear Friday if Clark remains in police custody or has retained legal representation.

Approached as he was being led into prison, Sebastian told WKRG, “I loved my mother.”