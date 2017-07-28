Killer Clergy: Men of the Cloth Who Murdered Their Congregants

Father Gerald Robinson

The Catholic nun killed in the chapel at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, on April 5, 1980, had been strangled and stabbed nine times in the pattern of an inverted cross—a symbol often used in Satanic rituals. Then, she was covered and stabbed another 22 times.

One of the first people to arrive on the scene, Father Gerald Robinson presided at the Mass for Sister Margaret Ann Pahl, 71. But 26 years later, after advancements in DNA technology, he was convicted for the murder. He died in prison in 2014 with his case awaiting appeal.