3 Kids Shot, 1 Woman Killed at Gender Reveal Party in Ohio: ‘They Just Ran in and Started Shooting’

Three children were hospitalized in Ohio Saturday night after a shooter allegedly opened fire on a gender reveal party in Cincinnati, killing one woman and injuring nine total, according to multiple reports.

Police arrived at the home on Capstan Drive at around 11:20 p.m. to find a woman dead on the floor, the Cincinnatti Enquirer reports. The children were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Of the remaining injured, only one was in serious condition, police told the Enquirer.

“Two guys just came in and shot people in the house,” a woman outside the home at the time told a dispatcher during a frantic 911 call, according to WCPO.

“There was little kids hurt and everything. I was sitting in my car. They just ran in and started shooting. There’s a pregnant girl here.”

Although there is no one in custody, police said 911 calls and radio logs indicate that there may have been two shooters, WCPO reports.

Both suspected shooters, donning hooded sweatshirts, fled the scene, another witness reportedly told police, according to WCPO.

All of the victims were family and friends gathered for the party, police told WLWT. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

“As of right now, I do not know what instigated this,” Jim Love, with Colerain police, told WLWT. “I do not know how this got started.”

Colerain Township Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.