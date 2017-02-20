College Quarterback, Who Is the Brother of an NFL Star, Arrested on Rape, Cyberstalking Charges

Kevin Olsen, the quarterback of UNC-Charlotte’s football team, has been arrested on rape and other charges for an alleged Sunday morning incident, PEOPLE confirms.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 22-year-old football star has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault, and second-degree forced sex.

Olsen, who is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, has been freed on $103,000 bond.

The alleged incident took place at Olsen’s apartment around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. At a hearing on Monday, prosecutor Kristen Northrup described the alleged assault in detail.

According to Northrup, Olsen and the 23-year-old alleged victim went out drinking on Saturday night. At some point during the evening, when the pair separated for a period, Northrup says that Olsen sent the woman a threatening text message.

When the couple went back to Olsen’s apartment, the football player was allegedly upset. Northrup alleges that he wrapped a phone charger around his neck and threatened to kill himself.

Northrup then told the court that an argument ensued. Olsen allegedly struck the woman with a pillow and then punched her in the face. He then assaulted her three times, Northrup alleges.

After Olsen passed out, the woman allegedly went to the hospital, where Northrup says she was found to have vaginal injuries and facial bruising.

Olsen’s defense attorney, George Laughrun, did not return PEOPLE’s calls for comment, but told the Charlotte Observer that his client is innocent. Laughrun said that Olsen is “confident in the judicial process and looks forward to his day in court. There are two sides to every story.”

In a statement, the university acknowledged the allegations and promised to take appropriate action. “Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte athletics,” UNCC said in a statement. “The University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.”

Olsen has had a difficult tenure in college football, despite being a top high school recruit. He has previously been removed from football teams at both the University of Miami and Towson State due to off-field disciplinary problems. Laughrun told the judge on Monday that Olsen will move back home with his parents upon bonding out of jail.

The University’s head coach, Brad Lambert, confirmed the suspension in a statement to WCNC. “We are aware of the situation with Kevin,” Lambert said. “In light of his arrest, we can let you know that Kevin has been suspended from all athletic activities. We aren’t able to comment further due to the current investigation.”