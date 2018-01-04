Kentucky Woman Arrested For Allegedly Leaving Her 3 Kids in Car in Sub-Freezing Temperatures

Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky, have arrested a 28-year-old mother on criminal abuse and wanton endangerment charges, alleging she left her three young children in a car while she went shopping at Walmart.

According to multiple news outlets, the car’s engine was not running on Tuesday evening when police were summoned to the store by concerned customers.

The outside temperature when they arrived was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The car’s windows were allegedly left cracked open, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The three children — a 4-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 6-month-old — were allegedly left in the parked car for more than 20 minutes, the paper reports.

WDRB reports that the car was left unlocked, and that police noted in arrest reports that the vehicle’s engine was cold.

Emergency medical technicians were called in to check on the children, as police officers didn’t know how long the children had been in the car.

According to WLKY, the arrest report describes the car’s frigid temperature as “brutal.”

As police waited by the car with the three children, Broquel King allegedly returned to her car, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. She allegedly told police the children had only been alone for five minutes.

However, the paper reports King’s arrest report alleges police had been staying with the children for about 20 minutes before she materialized from the store.

King was arrested and charged with three counts each of criminal abuse and wanton endangerment. She also faces a single count of disorderly conduct.

King has yet to enter a plea to the charges, and court officials tell PEOPLE she does not yet have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The arrest report claims King put her children “in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury due to the extreme cold” and notes the kids “were physically incapable of removing themselves from these extreme conditions,” according to WDRB.

King is being held on an unspecified amount of bail in Louisville Metro Corrections.