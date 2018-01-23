At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Kentucky High School Shooting: Governor

At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Governor Matt Bevin.

The shooter is currently in custody, according to Bevin’s statement, which read, “Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS… Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded.”

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

The number of victims remains unclear. Darlene Lynn of the Marshall County Emergency Management tells PEOPLE that reports that seven victims have been transported to the hospital are wrong, and that officials are still trying to determine how many are wounded.

Sgt. Jody Cash with the Kentucky State Police told reporters the shooting began around 8:50 a.m., and said there are multiple victims, one of whom “was pronounced dead at the scene.” Cash confirmed the suspect had been detained, and the shooting scene has been secured.

Marshall County High School Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun/AP

My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018

Tuesday’s incident was the second school shooting in as many days, following a shooting in Italy, Texas, on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.