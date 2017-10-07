Death of Teen Who Was Found Inside a Hotel’s Freezer Has Been Ruled an Accident

The death of Kenneka Jenkins at the Crowne Plaza hotel has been determined an accident, the medical examiner’s office announced in a statement.

The office said that Jenkins died of hypothermia from exposure to cold in the hotel’s walk-in freezer where she was found on Sept. 10. Alcohol intoxication and the use of a drug for treating epilepsy and migraines were also “significant contributing factors,” the office said.

Jenkins had been attending a party at the hotel before she disappeared. She was only found almost 24 hours later after her family hounded the police and hotel for answers.

According to the autopsy report, Jenkins had mucosal erosions, a type of lesion that indicates that she suffered from hypothermia.

The autopsy pushes back against the many rumors and conspiracy theories that have surrounded the case since the story went viral last month. Due to the lack of initial information released by authorities, many believed that she was attacked and killed.

But the autopsy report indicated few signs of internal and external trauma. It also found there was no “date rape drug” in her system from the toxicology report.

But the report could not determine when exactly she died.

Jenkins was laid to rest last weekend, when more than 1,000 people showed up to say their final farewells to the 19-year-old.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com