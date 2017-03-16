Kendall Jenner's Burglary Scare: LAPD Confirms Ongoing Investigation of Alleged Break-In

Kendall Jenner‘s Los Angeles home has reportedly been burglarized.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old model and reality star left her home in Hollywood Hills around midday Wedneday and returned later that evening around 8 p.m., where she reportedly noticed nothing amiss until entering her bedroom around 1 a.m. and realized that a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

Jenner then reportedly called 911 after hearing a noise and believing an intruder might be in her home.

Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that an incident occurred in the vicinity of Jenner’s home in which a burglary report was filed, though they were unable to confirm if anything was stolen. According to police, they searched the premises and did not find any intruders. There was no sign of forced entry and there is no ID on the suspects so far.

The news come over five months after Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint on Oct. 3 by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring — at the No Address Hotel, where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week.