Grandfather Killed in Texas Church Massacre Was Recovering from Cancer, Brother Says

A local veteran and father of three has been named one of the victims in Sunday’s mass shooting at a rural Texan church, PEOPLE confirms.

Keith Braden, 62, was one of the 25 people and an unborn child killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during morning worship and opened fire.

Debbie Braden, Keith’s wife of more than 30 years, survived the attack along with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Zoe, a relative tells PEOPLE.

The pair have been in and out of surgery since the shooting, according to a GoFundMe page started to help with Zoe’s medical expenses.

Keith and his family were regular churchgoers, his brother, Bruce Braden, told the Indianapolis Star. Debbie was shot three times while Zoe was shot in the hip and might not be able to use her leg, Bruce told the paper.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to Bruce, his brother had recently recovered from years of cancer. On the day he was killed, Keith attended church with his wife, granddaughter and two of his three adult children, who both survived.

“He was hoping to have a nice number of years left to live with his family,” Bruce told the Star. “That was taken away in an instant.”

Both Keith and his brother followed in their father’s footsteps and served in the Army, Bruce reportedly said.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Keith was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, not far from Sutherland Springs, and stayed in the area after his release.

He and Debbie married in 1984, according to her Facebook.

“He was a good father,” Bruce told the Star. “He was strict and fair, but loving. He was a good provider and a good husband.”