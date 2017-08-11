14-Year-Old Texas Girl’s Death Ruled a Homicide Weeks After Her Body Was Found in a Landfill

A medical examiner has ruled the death of a missing 14-year-old girl a homicide nearly two months after her body was found in a landfill in Arlington, Texas, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas tells PEOPLE that Kaytlynn Cargill died of “homicidal violence.”

An autopsy for the girl is expected to be completed on or before Sept. 21, the official says.

Officials with Texas’ Bedford Police Department also announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday, noting that no arrests have been made in the girl’s death and the investigation is ongoing.

Cargill vanished on June 19 while walking her dog near her home on Bedford’s Oak Creek Lane. Her body was found two days later, on June 21, in the Republic Services landfill in Arlington.

“We had no indication that Cargill was abducted or kidnapped,” Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson has previously said. “We did not have any of the specific requirements that would allow us to initiate an AMBER Alert.”

A massive search for Cargill ensued when she did not return home after 30 minutes of walking her dog that day, police said at the time. Local residents posted several flyers around town, pleading for her return.

“The dog was found tied to a fence at the nearby dog park,” one flyer read.

Although police have released very little information about Cargill’s death, Chief Gibson has said that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Investigators searched the apartment complex where Cargill lived and spoke with several people, Gibson said. He added that Cargill’s parents initially told police that she may have been at a certain friend’s home, but officials were unable to locate her.

More than 100 people gathered at Central Junior High to honor Cargill, who was a seventh-grader there, soon after her death, WFAA reported.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support her family, who police said Thursday were asking for privacy.