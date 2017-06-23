Mystery Deepens in Death of Texas Girl, 14, as Police Announce No Suspect or Immediate Signs of Trauma

Texas police said they have found no signs of trauma on a missing 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a landfill days after she vanished while walking her dog.

Officials with the Bedford Police Department are desperately searching for any details that would shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death Kaytlynn Cargill.

“We had no indication that Kaytlynn was abducted or kidnapped,” Bedford Chief of Police Jeff Gibson said at press conference on Friday. “We did not have any of the specific requirements that would allow us to initiate an AMBER Alert.”

Cargill’s body was found Wednesday in the Republic Services Arlington Landfill, where garbage is taken. The medical examiner positively identified the remains as Cargill on Thursday.

“There is not a suspect or a person interest. We are, in fact, following every lead that comes in. We don’t have a singular suspect,” Gibson said. “No arrests have been made. No arrest warrants have been issued.”

The teen was last seen walking her dog on Monday near her Oak Creek Lane home and, when she did not return home after 30 minutes, her parents began searching for her, police said. Cargill was reported missing and a massive search for the teen ensued, with several flyers posted around town.

“The dog was found tied to a fence at the nearby dog park,” the flyer reads. “A friend of the teen said that Kaytlynn asked others to watch the dog for a minute but never returned.”

Although police said they know very little about the girl’s death, Gibson has said that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The medical examiner has not determined a cause of death for the girl.

Gibson said that investigators searched the apartment complex where the girl lived and spoke with several people. He added that Cargill’s parents initially told police that the girl may have been at a certain friend’s home, but officials were unable to locate her.

More than 100 people gathered at Central Junior High on Thursday to honor Cargill, who was a seventh grader there, WFAA reports.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the teen’s family.