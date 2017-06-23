Missing 14-Year-Old Texas Girl Found Dead in Landfill After She Vanished While Walking Her Dog

Texas police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a landfill outside Dallas just days after she vanished while walking her dog, police have announced.

A medical examiner positively identified remains found in the Republic Services Arlington Landfill were that of Kaytlynn Cargill, who had gone missing on Monday, the Bedford Police Department announced in a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened with this tragic news,” police said. “We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn’s death to justice.”

The teen was last seen walking her dog on Monday near her Oak Creek Lane home and, when she did not return home after 30 minutes, her parents began searching for her, police said. Cargill was reported missing and a massive search for the teen ensued, with several flyers posted around town.

“The dog was found tied to a fence at the nearby dog park,” the flyer reads. “A friend of the teen said that Kaytlynn asked others to watch the dog for a minute but never returned.”

It is unclear whether the medical examiner has determined a cause of death for the girl.

More than 100 people gathered at Central Junior High on Thursday to honor Cargill, who was a seventh grader there, WFAA reports.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the teen’s family.