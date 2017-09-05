Texas 14-Year-Old Found in Landfill Was Allegedly Killed With a Hammer After Trying to Buy Marijuana: Police

Police in Bedford, Texas believe that 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill was murdered by a 16-year-old acquaintance with a hammer after she was involved in a drug deal.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, a teen boy — whose name was redacted on the report — has been charged with murder in connection with her death. He is being held on $250,000 bond. The warrant states that the teen was arrested at Fort Worth-area high school.

Cargill vanished on June 19 while walking her dog near her home on Bedford’s Oak Creek Lane. Her body was found two days later, on June 21, in the Republic Services landfill in nearby Arlington, Texas.

In August, her death was ruled the result of “homicidal violence,” according to the medical examiner.

Police say that they have used text messages and other cellular data to figure out what happened to the girl.

The arrest warrant alleges that she met the suspect at an apartment complex near her home to obtain marijuana. The teens originally met at the complex’s swimming pool. At some point, Cargill accompanied the suspect to his apartment, according to the warrant.

That’s where, authorities allege, the teen bludgeoned Cargill with a hammer.

A crime scene technician “located small areas of what appeared to be blood spatter along the hallway walls and several doors inside the apartment to include tile bathroom door, bedroom that [the teen] stays in and the hallway closet door,” the arrest warrant alleges. Blood was also found on the kitchen blinds and on a sliding glass door handle.

A hammer recovered at the scene allegedly had traces of Cargill’s DNA on it.

"Members of the Bedford Police Department have met with and informed Kaytlynn's family of the juvenile's detention," The police said in a statement. "The juvenile was detained and has been taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth. We want to take this opportunity to reassure our community that they are not at risk."

It is unclear whether the teen has entered a plea or retained a defense attorney.