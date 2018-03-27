Tenn. Woman Accused of Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her to Move Porsche So He Could Sleep

A Tennessee woman accused of shooting a homeless man in August after he asked her to move her Porsche was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Katie Quackenbush, 27, was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Davidson County court official tells PEOPLE.

Quckenbush, an aspiring singer from Nashville, Tennessee, is accused of firing at the man twice.

According to a news release from Metro Nashville Police, the man was “trying to sleep on the sidewalk” during early hours of August 26, when he was “disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music” allegedly coming from Quackenbush’s Porsche SUV.

According to police, the man asked Quackenbush to move her vehicle and an argument ensued.

As their verbal quarrel continued, the man began walking back to the sidewalk to sleep when Quackenbush allegedly got out of the Porsche armed, fired two shots at him and then fled in her vehicle, police said in their statement.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After her arrest in September, Quackenbush — whose stage name is Katie Layne — re-published one of her music videos on YouTube and defended herself in the video’s caption.

“Media lies – so many facts about the case not being shown on media. Instead of judging how about you look into more information. I’m not a bad person,” she wrote.

Quackenbush’s father, Jesse, told local media his daughter acted in self defense, according to WSMV.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

“She did give a warning shot not knowing that it hit him, and she’s being painted as this merciless person that would just leave someone dying in the street when it’s just not the case,” Jesse said.

Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a music career, her father told the station.

No attorney information for her was available Tuesday, according to the court official. Quackenbush has not yet entered a plea.