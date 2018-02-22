Kansas Mom Allegedly Tried to Kill 3 Children by Poisoning Them Amid Custody Battle

Police in Kansas have charged a 37-year-old woman with a single count of attempted capital murder after she allegedly gave her three children medication in a bid to kill them, PEOPLE confirms.

Therese Roever was detained on Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bond.

The investigation that would lead to Roever’s arrest began on Monday, when police were called to her home in Olathe.

When they arrived, they allegedly found Roever and her three children in need of immediate medical attention, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege Roever told them her kids ingested a substance “meant to harm them.”

Roever was taken to jail that evening. The alleged victims — a 9-year-old girl, her twin brother, and a 7-year old boy — remain hospitalized, but are expected to recover from Monday’s incident.

A statement from the father’s attorney, provided to the Kansas City Star, says, “Thankfully the children are recovering and should be returning home very soon.”

Court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate Roever and her ex-husband were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday as part of an ongoing child custody dispute.

The couple divorced in 2016.

That Tuesday hearing was cancelled and a judge granted Roever’s ex primary custody of their kids.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Roever’s attorney for comment Thursday.

It wasn’t clear if she had entered a plea to the charge during her first appearance in criminal court on Wednesday.