Kansas Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Double-Murder Suicide

A Kansas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in a driveway before driving to a desolate wetlands area where he fatally shot his 3-year-old daughter and then himself, PEOPLE confirms.

On Sunday, at about 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the driveway of a home in Lawrence, Kansas, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon arriving, they found Erin Berg, 36, of Maryville, Missouri, who had been shot several times in the driveway of the residence, to which she had no known connection, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at the scene.

Police later found Berg’s vehicle in a parking area of the Baker Wetlands, about 10 minutes from where she’d been shot.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter, Mazey Berg, and her ex-boyfriend, the child’s father, Peter Sander, 41, of rural Douglas County, were found dead of gunshot wounds in the wetlands near the vehicle, according to the report. Sander’s wound appeared to be self-inflicted, the report states.

Police say he and Berg had previously been in a relationship.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the murder-suicide, and are also investigating why Berg and Sander were at the Lawrence residence.

Upon learning of the deaths of Berg and her daughter, family and friends took to Facebook to pay tribute to them.

A post on the page of Kizer Cummings Jewelers in Lawrence, where Berg had worked for years, reads, “Erin Berg touched the lives of everyone who came through the doors of Kizer Cummings. For eighteen years — from high school to the birth of her daughter Mazey, Erin served our customers and friends with joy and enthusiasm and set the tone for our store. We are shaken by the loss of this vibrant person.”

Another friend of Berg’s wrote on Facebook: “Two beautiful souls left this world yesterday to domestic violence. Erin Berg and her daughter Mazey were bright lights in this community and they will be missed. I can’t believe you are gone, Erin.”