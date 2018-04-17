Mom Says Boyfriend Made Her Abuse Toddler Whose Body Was Found Encased in Concrete: 'Treat [Him] Like a Dog'

The mother of a 3-year-old Kansas boy whose body was found encased in concrete in their former home last fall testified against her ex-boyfriend at a preliminary hearing Monday, alleging he was primarily responsible for her son’s death after prolonged abuse, multiple outlets report.

Evan Brewer was last seen on July 6, 2017. His remains were found on Sept. 2 by a landlord at the Wichita rental home where the child lived with his mother, Miranda Miller, 36, and her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bodine, 40, police have said.

After Monday’s testimony from Miller and others, a judge on Tuesday ruled that there is enough evidence to bind Bodine over for a jury trial, which is scheduled for May 21, local station KSNW reports.

Bodine is charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment, court records show.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Miller negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors in which she would testify against Bodine in exchange for reduced charges, the Wichita Eagle reports. Local station KAKE reports she will plead guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated endangerment of a child.

At Bodine’s preliminary hearing Monday, Miller told the court that he was most responsible for Evan’s death but that she shares responsibility, the Eagle reports.

“I didn’t want my son dead,” local station KWCH reports. “I wanted to raise him. I wanted to see him grow up. I wanted to be at his graduation. I wanted to see him get married.

“Stephen took that away from me and told me I was a bad mother because I didn’t know how to discipline my child and that I was weak, and that he needed to have a man take over and control him because he was turning into a monster the way I was raising my son.”

Details of Alleged Abuse

Calling Bodine “her king” whom she planned to marry, even after her son died, Miller said on the stand, “For my safety I thought it was best to keep Stephen happy,” the Eagle reports.

During the hearing, prosecutors showed screenshots of video recordings allegedly taken by Bodine and Miller that showed the child with a belt around the boy’s neck.

Miller testified that Bodine forced her to wrap a belt around her son’s neck because Bodine said “we had to treat [Evan] like a dog,” KAKE reports.

Miller says Evan died on May 19 or May 20, 2017, KWCH reports.

In the days before the boy’s death, she alleged Bodine refused to let her take Evan to the doctor when he kept throwing up, the outlet says.

When Bodine allegedly told her to force feed the boy, who hadn’t eaten anything for three days, the child fell to the floor, she testified, KWCH reports. She testified that Bodine allegedly hit the child, who slammed into the wall, the outlet reports.

Subsequently, when the boy stopped breathing, Bodine ordered Miller to perform CPR on him, she testified, KWCH reports.

PEOPLE’s calls for comment from attorneys for Miller and Bodine were not immediately returned.