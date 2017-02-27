Widow of Indian Engineer Fatally Shot in Kansas Bar: ‘What Are They Going to Do to Stop Hate Crimes?’

The widow of the Indian engineer who was fatally shot in an incident Kansas authorities are investigating as a hate crime is demanding accountability amidst her grief.

“I need an answer from the government,” Sunayana Dumala said at a press conference Friday that aired on CNN affiliate KCTV. “I need an answer for everyone out there.

“What is it that they are going to do to stop this hate crime — not just for my husband who lost his battle in this, but for everyone, all those people of any race … that have lost their loved ones to something as bad as this?”

On Wednesday, Dumala’s husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was fatally shot at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, while having a drink with a friend from Garmin, the GPS company where they both worked.

His friend, Alok Madasani, 32, and fellow patron Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to stop the alleged gunman, were also shot but survived.

On Sunday, Madasani was released from The University of Kansas Health System, a hospital spokesman tells PEOPLE. Doctors say Grillot, who was shot in the chest and hand, is “doing well, but will remain in the hospital a while longer,” according to a hospital media release. “The road to recovery ahead for Grillot is long and paved with physical therapy and doctor visits,” the release states.

Navy veteran Adam Purinton, 51, was arrested hours after the shooting about 70 miles away in Clinton, Missouri, say police. He was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder.

Purinton made his first appearance in court via closed-circuit television from the Johnson County Jail, the Kansas City Star reports.

The judge appointed the public defender’s office to represent him. A lawyer from the office waived Purinton’s right to have charges read in court.

Purinton is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bond of $2 million. His next court appearance will be March 9.

‘He Didn’t Deserve A Death Like This’

In a report picked up by numerous media outlets, a witness told KCTV that Purinton allegedly yelled, “Get out of my country” as he moved toward the victims.

While PEOPLE has been unable to verify the eyewitness account, a spokesperson at the Olathe Police Department confirms that they are working with federal authorities to determine whether the shooting was a bias-motivated hate crime.

At the time of the incident, bar patrons were watching a University of Kansas basketball game on television. The police report alleges that Purinton got into an argument with Kuchibhotla and Madasani. Witnesses told KCTV that Purinton allegedly used racial slurs during the confrontation.

According to the report, Purinton allegedly left the bar and returned with a firearm. Police allege that he shot both men. When Grillot stepped in, he was allegedly shot, as well.

Police allege Purinton fled on foot. Later, he allegedly entered an Applebee’s and allegedly told the bartender that he had been involved in a shooting.

At the press conference, Dumala said that she had heard that Purinton bragged about allegedly shooting her husband and his friend. “I was told that that guy very proudly went to another bar and told [people] that he shot two Muslim guys,” she said.

Her husband and his friend are not Muslim.

“How did he decide that by the color of a person?” she asked.

Ironically, she said she had long wondered if she and her husband were safe in the United States considering the increase in shootings in recent years. “I told (my husband) many a times, ‘Should we think about going back? Should we think about going to a different country?’ He said, ‘No. Let’s wait and see.’”

Her husband would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on March 9, she said.

“He did not deserve a death like this,” she said. “I don’t know what to say.”

On Sunday, one of Kuchibhotla’s brothers, Venu Madhav, spoke publicly, saying the Indian government “should voice out this strongly [to U.S. authorities] because our brothers, sisters and our relatives are there,” ABC News reports.

A Hero On the Mend

Grillot, who is being hailed as a hero, remains in the hospital, though his condition is improving, according to the hospital release.

“This weekend has been tough,” Grillot said in the release. “I did get my chest tube out and that feels much better, but it is hard to describe how sore I feel.”

Grillot and his family thanked the community for its outpouring of support, adding that he is glad to have helped the two men.

“I was more than happy to risk my life to save the lives of others,” Grillot said in an interview posted on the University of Kansas Hospital’s YouTube page on Sunday

“This is a very bad way of it happening, but, I’m so grateful that it is actually bringing the community together instead of driving them apart.”