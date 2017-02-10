Woman Allegedly ‘Chained Like a Dog’ by Serial Killer Describes Terrifying Ordeal: ‘It Was Pitch Black’

When authorities announced in November they’d found a missing woman in a South Carolina storage container, they described her captivity in stark terms: She was kept “chained like a dog,” and the sheriff said, “This is the stuff you see in the movies.”

Now that rescued woman, Kala Brown, is describing the terror of her confinement.

In an upcoming two-part interview on Dr. Phil, her first since being free, Brown says she was kept nearly immobile by a short length of chain, no more than three feet, fastened around her neck.

“My neck was in one corner and my ankle was in another corner,” she tells host Dr. Phil McGraw in a new clip from the interview, which begins airing on Monday.

She says she was left handcuffed, chained and gagged by her accused abductor, Todd Kohlhepp, who investigators believe is a serial killer accused of murdering seven people. (It is unclear whether he has entered a plea.)

Brown says in the clip that the container where she was kept was not empty. “It was pitch black,” she says. “but he had a flashlight and he had a lot of shelving with, like, dried food and rations and stuff and lots of bottles of water.”

Brown and her boyfriend, who was later found dead on Kohlhepp’s property, went missing on Aug. 31. Brown was found on Nov. 3, and Kohlhepp was arrested soon after.

In her sit-down with McGraw, Brown shares “intense details” from her ordeal – as well as her resilience.

“No matter what he did to me,” she says, “he did not break me.”

Brown’s interview on Dr. Phil will air Monday and Tuesday. Check local listings.