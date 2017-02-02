Survivor of Accused Serial Killer Breaks Her Silence: ‘He Did Not Break Me … I Won’

Kala Brown will speak this month for the first time about her months in captivity last year, when police say she was abducted and then chained up “like a dog” by a suspected serial killer in South Carolina.

Brown appear on Dr. Phil for a two-part interview airing Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, where she will discuss “intense details” from her ordeal, the show said in a news release. It is her first interview since being freed.

“No matter what he did to me, he did not break me,” Brown tells host Phil McGraw of her suspected captor, Todd Kohlhepp, who is awaiting trial on multiple counts of murder.

According to investigators, Brown was rescued in November from a storage container on an approximately 100-acre property in Woodruff, South Carolina. She had allegedly been kidnapped in August, along with boyfriend Charlie Carver.

Brown was found chained up inside the container on Nov. 3, and Carver’s dead body was found days later. Authorities have since linked seven deaths to Kohlhepp, including a 2003 quadruple murder to which they say he confessed.

Brown tells McGraw in her interview that she was kept gagged, in chains and handcuffs, and that she was raped. (Kohlhepp has not been charged with sexual assault.)

“He cannot destroy me,” Brown says on Dr. Phil, “and I won.”

Her interview will air Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Check local listings.