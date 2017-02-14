Suspected Serial Killer’s Survivor Describes How She Spent Two Months in Chains

Kala Brown spent her entire two months in captivity last year — allegedly at the hands of suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp — in chains, in one form or another.

She revealed this and other details of her harrowing, months-long ordeal during a two-part interview this week on Dr. Phil, which continues Tuesday.

It is Brown’s first media appearance since she was rescued in November from Kohlhepp’s nearly 100-acre property in South Carolina, where investigators say she was found bound “like a dog” in a storage container. Brown’s boyfriend was found dead nearby; the pair had gone missing on Aug. 31.

In an exclusive clip from the second part of her interview with host Phil McGraw, Brown says that her captor only unchained her neck after making sure she was secured in other ways.

“He would chain my ankles and my arms behind my back and everything,” she says. “He would put more chains on before he took chains off.”

McGraw asks her, “Were you ever unchained?” to which Brown responds, “No.”

He asks, “The chain was on you all the time?” and she nods her head.

In fact, Brown says the neck chain was so heavy it bruised her shoulders, sometimes choking her: “My neck hurt a lot just from the weight.”

Kohlhepp was arrested soon after Brown was found and is charged with kidnapping and seven counts of murder, in connection with the death of Brown’s boyfriend and others, according to court records. He remains in custody and has not entered a plea to his charges.

