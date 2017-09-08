Investigators Seek Medical and Personnel Files for Officers in Fatal Shooting of Australian Bride-to-Be

Investigators are now looking to examine the medical and personnel records of the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an Australian meditation and yoga instructor in July, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is probing the circumstances of the controversial shooting, has asked for “medical files that contain pre-employment psychological exams, the unredacted personnel files, and the pre-employment background investigations” of Mohamed Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity.

Noor shot and killed Justine Damond, 40, on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible assault near her Minneapolis home, authorities have said.

Noor and Harrity responded to the scene and were driving through an alley around 11:30 p.m. looking for a possible suspect in connection with that call when, Harrity later told BCA agents, “he was startled by a loud sound near the squad [car],” immediately after which a pajama-clad Damond approached the driver’s side window.

Noor, in the front passenger’s seat, fired and hit Damond through the driver’s seat window, according to the BCA. Both he and Harrity then rendered aid, but Damond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that Damond, a Sydney native reportedly set to marry her fiancé in August, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities said Damond was unarmed and that the officers’ body cameras were not turned on during the fatal shooting.

The BCA has filed five search warrants so far during its investigation into Damond’s death.

According to the latest search warrant, the Minneapolis Police Department has voluntarily handed over “body camera videos, the patrol vehicle involved in the shooting, audio recordings from 911 calls to MPD, audio recordings of the officers radio traffic and two Apple iPhones issued to the officers by MPD.”

Noor, who joined the force in 2015, has had three complaints filed against him with the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review, an office spokesperson told PEOPLE in July.

Two of the complaints remained open, according to the spokesperson, though their current status is not clear. The third complaint was “closed without discipline.”

Additional details about the complaints were not made available.

Data released by the conduct review office shows that complaints against officers are not unusual. Complaints can allege misconduct, including excessive force, harassment and theft.

Harrity and Noor were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, pending an investigation, as is standard.

Noor’s attorney could not be reached for comment but has previously said in a statement that his client “empathizes with the loss others are experiencing,” and he promised more information in the future.

Harrity’s attorney declined to comment. The Minneapolis police and the state BCA did not immediately return messages on Friday.

In August, Damond’s father, her father, John Ruszcyk, spoke out about seeking justice for his daughter.

“Justine should not have died … this is wrong on every level,” he said, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. “We seek justice for Justine. We are determined to get justice for Justine, because in getting justice for her, we will be getting justice for all of us.”