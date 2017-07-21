Attorney of Minneapolis Cop Hints Fear of an ‘Ambush’ May Have Led to Justine Damond’s Death

The attorney for one of the Minneapolis police officers being investigated for the shooting death of Australian bride-to-be Justine Damond told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune Thursday that the officers could have been fearful of an ambush in the moments before the fatal shooting.

Fred Bruno, who represents Officer Matthew Harrity, told the Star-Tribune that “it’s certainly reasonable to assume that any police officer would be concerned about a possible ambush under these circumstances.”

According to Harrity’s testimony, he drove the squad car that responded to a 911 call made by Damond on Saturday night. His partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, allegedly shot Damond.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis police released recordings of two 911 calls Damond made from her home. She first called 911 after 11:27 p.m. Saturday to report a possible sexual assault, according to NBC News.

“I can hear someone out the back and I, I’m not sure if she’s having sex or being raped,” she said. “I think she just yelled out ‘help.'”

Damond told the operator it was difficult to hear clearly what was occurring, but that “the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it. I think it’s, I don’t know.”

“It sounds like sex noises, but it’s been going on for a while and I think she tried to say help and it sounds distressed,” she added.

Damond called the police again after 11:35 p.m. to ask where law enforcement was. According to transcripts obtained by the Star-Tribune, the 911 operator asked if there was an emergency, to which Damond said, “Hi, I just reported one, but no one’s here and was wondering if they got the address wrong.”

Damond, who was from Sydney, Australia, was fatally shot on Saturday by Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a police car. He allegedly fired through the driver’s-side window. The officers’ body cameras were not turned on.

Investigators have reportedly said no weapons were found at the scene.

Both Noor and his partner have been placed on administrative leave as the BCA investigates, a Minneapolis police spokesman told PEOPLE. Noor’s attorney could not be reached for comment.