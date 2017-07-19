Bride-to-Be’s Neighbors Share Their Shock and Grief After She Was Killed Following a 911 Call

Neighbors of Justine Damond, the unarmed Australian bride-to-be who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police on Saturday night, say they are “shocked” by her death and are asking authorities to release the full details of what happened.

“Our neighbor called our police department for help, and within minutes was killed,” Damond’s neighbors wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “We ask that authorities immediately release complete information about the circumstances of her death.”

“We are grieving the loss of our neighbor and friend Justine,” they said. “We hold Don and Justine’s many loved ones in our hearts in this time of loss.”

The 40-year-old yoga and meditation instructor from Sydney was shot and killed after a pair of Minneapolis police officers responded to her home in Southwest Minneapolis around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

She had called 911 to report a possible crime nearby.

Damond — who was set to marry her fiancé, Don Damond, in August — called 911 to report a possible sexual assault, Don told reporters on Monday. (Justine, whose maiden name is Ruszczyk, had already publicly taken Don’s last name.)

“She was a gifted healer and had a quirky sense of humor which brought joy to others,” Justine’s friend Violet Flame tells PEOPLE. “[Justine] had a playful childlike way of making jokes. It was a sweet and endearing part of her personality.”

The medical examiner concluded that Justine died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The officers’ body cameras and squad car camera were not turned on during the shooting.

Key details about remain undisclosed. But on Tuesday the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating, identified the officer who killed Justine as Mohamed Noor.

Noor, who has been with the Minnesota Police Department for 21 months, declined to be interviewed by BCA agents, the bureau said.

His attorney “did not provide clarification on when, if ever, an interview would be possible,” according to the BCA.

How Did the Shooting Happen?

On Tuesday the BCA announced the first details about how the shooting occurred:

A preliminary investigation showed that Harrity and Noor were responding to Justine’s 911 call on Saturday night and were driving through an alley near her home looking for a suspect when — Harrity later told the BCA — he “was startled by a loud sound” near the squad car.

Immediately afterward, Justine (who was reportedly wearing her pajamas) approached the driver’s side window of the car and Noor, who was sitting in the passenger seat, shot her through the open driver’s window, Harrity said.

Why Noor opened fire remains unclear.

“We stand in solidarity with all communities who have experienced violence and tragic loss, and we acknowledge many of those communities have not experienced justice,” Justine’s neighbors said in their statement, adding:

“We are all shocked, and this incident forces us to examine our own biases, prejudices, and privileges. As neighbors we will continue to talk, and we welcome the broader discussion that leads to actual systemic solutions to these deep challenges our society faces.”

After he shot Justine, the two officers “immediately exited the squad car and provided medical attention until medical personnel arrived,” according to the BCA.

Before the shooting occurred, Harrity told investigators that he and Noor witnessed a while male between the ages of 18 and 25 bicycling nearby.

Authorities are interested in interviewing this witness and anyone else who observed the shooting, the BCA said. A prosecutor spokesman previously told PEOPLE that they will await the results of the BCA investigation before deciding how to proceed.

Both Harrity, who joined the force last year, and Noor have been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, as is standard.

Background on Officer Involved

Noor has had three complaints filed against him with the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review, an office spokesperson says, and he is also reportedly facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was falsely imprisoned and assaulted when officers came into her home to take her to the hospital. They said they were acting under the belief she was suffering a mental health crisis.

Two of the complaints against Noor remain open, according to the spokesperson. The third was “closed without discipline.” Additional details about the complaints were not immediately available.

Noor’s lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, said in a statement to PEOPLE that the officer “extends his condolences to [Damond’s family] and anyone else who has been touched by this event.”

“He takes these events very seriously because, for him, being a police officer is a calling,” Plunkett said.

He continued, “Officer Noor is a caring person with a family he loves, and he empathizes with the loss others are experiencing. … We would like to say more and will in the future.”

Plunkett did not provide additional details about the shooting.

The complete statement from Justine’s neighbors is below:

“We are grieving the loss of our neighbor and friend Justine. We hold Don and Justine’s many loved ones in our hearts in this time of loss.

“We stand in solidarity with all communities who have experienced violence and tragic loss, and we acknowledge many of those communities have not experienced justice.

“We thank all who have visited our neighborhood to offer solace and support, including the Minneapolis NAACP, Women’s March Minnesota, and many other individuals, activists, and community members.

“We request the media provide us with privacy and respect as we grieve the loss of our neighbor.

“Our neighbor called our police department for help, and within minutes was killed. We ask that authorities immediately release complete information about the circumstances of her death.

“We are all shocked, and this incident forces us to examine our own biases, prejudices, and privileges. As neighbors we will continue to talk, and we welcome the broader discussion that leads to actual systemic solutions to these deep challenges our society faces.”

• With reporting by KC BAKER