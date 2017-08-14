Father of Bride-to-Be Killed by Minn. Police: ‘You Have Stolen Our Daughter, Ripped Her From Our Arms’

The father of Justine Damond, the Australian bride-to-be who was fatally shot last month by Minneapolis police after she called 911, spoke out about his grief at a memorial service for his slain daughter.

“Justine should not have died … this is wrong on every level,” her father, John Ruszcyk, told the crowd while fighting back tears, the Star Tribune reports. “We seek justice for Justine. We are determined to get justice for Justine, because in getting justice for her, we will be getting justice for all of us.”

The memorial service took place nearly a month after the 40-year-old yoga and meditation instructor from Sydney was fatally shot after Minneapolis police responded to a 911 call about a possible domestic incident nearby.

This week, Damond was set to marry her fiancé, Don Damond, in Hawaii. (Justine, whose maiden name is Ruszczyk, had already publicly taken Don’s last name.)

Damond also spoke Friday evening, according to CBS News, and told mourners that it “felt like a privilege to love Justine.”

He shared some of the uplifting messages she would free-write every morning and called her a “living example of self-mastery,” CBS reports.

“I have immense gratitude for being the one she chose,” Damond said. “In Australia, they call it, ‘You’re punching above your weight.’ I really had to step up to be at her level.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ruszczyk said, “You have stolen our daughter, ripped her from our arms.”

“We should be walking down the street smiling and laughing,” he said, according to Fox9. “But now every step on the foot path is very painful. I feel crushed by sorrow.”

The medical examiner concluded Justine died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The officers’ body cameras and squad car camera were not turned on during the shooting. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, and has identified the officer who killed Justine as Mohamed Noor.

Noor, who has been with the Minnesota Police Department for 21 months, declined to be interviewed by BCA agents, the bureau said. His attorney “did not provide clarification on when, if ever, an interview would be possible,” according to the BCA.

Noor’s lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, said in a statement to PEOPLE that the officer “extends his condolences to [Damond’s family] and anyone else who has been touched by this event.”

“He takes these events very seriously because, for him, being a police officer is a calling,” Plunkett said.

He continued, “Officer Noor is a caring person with a family he loves, and he empathizes with the loss others are experiencing. … We would like to say more and will in the future.”

Plunkett did not provide additional details about the shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed that Officers Matthew Harrity and Noor were responding to Justine’s 911 call on Saturday night and were driving through an alley near her home looking for a suspect when — Harrity later told the BCA — he “was startled by a loud sound” near the squad car.

Immediately afterward, Justine (who was reportedly wearing her pajamas) approached the driver’s side window of the car and Noor, who was sitting in the passenger seat, shot her through the open driver’s window, Harrity said.

Why Noor opened fire remains unclear.

After Justine was shot, the two officers “immediately exited the squad car and provided medical attention until medical personnel arrived,” according to the BCA.

Before the shooting occurred, Harrity told investigators that he and Noor witnessed a white male between the ages of 18 and 25 bicycling nearby.

Authorities are interested in interviewing this witness and anyone else who observed the shooting, the BCA said. A prosecutor spokesman previously told PEOPLE that they will await the results of the BCA investigation before deciding how to proceed.

Both Harrity, who joined the force last year, and Noor, have been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, as is standard.

Her family has set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund, which will support causes important to her, including those promoting equal treatment for all.