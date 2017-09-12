Minn. Agency Completes Investigation of Bride-to-Be’s Police Shooting as Prosecutors Review Possibly Bringing Charges

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has concluded its investigation into the controversial police shooting of Australian bride-to-be Justine Ruszczyk Damond in Minneapolis earlier this year, PEOPLE confirms.

The bureau announced Tuesday morning that its investigative work was completed and its findings turned over to the Hennepin County, Minnesota, County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors will make the decision about bringing charges, if at all.

“We appreciate the hard work the BCA has put into investigating,” the county attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday. “Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and several senior prosecutors will now carefully review the case file to determine what, if any, charges might be brought.

“As is often the case in these types of investigations, the county attorney’s office will remain in contact with the BCA and may ask for additional investigation during this review.

The BCA said the investigation “remains open” and that it would release “all public data once the case is closed.” A bureau spokeswoman says further updates on the case would be the province of the county attorney.

Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Damond, 40, on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible assault near her Minneapolis home, authorities have said.

Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, responded to the scene and were driving through an alley around 11:30 p.m. looking for a possible suspect in connection with that call when, Harrity later told BCA agents, “he was startled by a loud sound near the squad [car],” immediately after which a pajama-clad Damond approached the driver’s side window.

Noor, in the front passenger’s seat, fired and hit Damond through the driver’s seat window, according to the BCA. Both he and Harrity then rendered aid, but Damond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that Damond, a Sydney native reportedly set to marry her fiancé in August, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities said Damond was unarmed and that the officers’ body cameras were not turned on during the fatal shooting.

Harrity and Noor were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, pending an investigation, as is standard.

Harrity’s attorney has declined to comment and Noor’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. He previously said in a statement that his client “empathizes with the loss others are experiencing,” and he promised more information in the future.