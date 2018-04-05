New England Patriots Player Julian Edelman May Have Helped Stop a Potential School Shooting

The New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman may have helped saved numerous school children from a possible shooting.

Edelman was spending time with former teammate Danny Amendola when he received a direct message on Instagram that took him by surprise, the wide receiver told The New York Times.

“Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, I think you should alert the authority,” the user wrote to him.

The Patriots star told the newspaper he immediately thought about the 17 people who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman told the NYT.

His assistant, Shannen Moen, found the comment on his account,and it allegedly said, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

She contacted the police who traced the comment to Port Huron, Michigan. The police department there arrived at the address allegedly connected to the account. The tip led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly admitted he had written the threat, according to the NYT.

The newspaper reported police allege they found two rifles in the home that belonged to his mother.

According to a press release on the Port Huron Police Department’s Facebook page, the teenager, who was a student at Port Huron Northern High School, was taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Center where he will stay until his court hearing date.

He was charged with filing a false report and obstructing police.

Edelman plans to thank the eagle-eyed commenter who tipped him off about what the teen had allegedly said.

“Thankfully, this kid said something. We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero,” the footballer added.

“Julian wants to thank the individual on his social media account who alerted Julian and his staff to this alleged threat,” Edelman’s reps said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“This individual’s thoughtfulness and awareness may have helped avert another tragedy. Julian is very grateful for the quick action of law enforcement authorities in Massachusetts and Michigan, and he thanks all law enforcement for their efforts in helping all of us become more aware and vigilant.”