WATCH: Lifetime Movie on New York Prison Break Focuses on Joyce Mitchell’s Seduction

The 2015 prison break that gripped the nation is coming to television, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

On Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Lifetime is premiering NY Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell.

The movie tells the real-life story of how Mitchell, a prison tailor, got swept up in the fantasy that two convicted murderers were in love with her — and then helped them escape from an upstate New New York prison.

Seduced by both Richard Matt and David Sweat, the married mother-of-three smuggled tools to the inmates in frozen hamburger meat, helping them to escape the Clinton Correctional Facility on June 6, 2015.

The men told Mitchell, played by Golden Globe and SAG nominee, Penelope Ann Miller, that they were going to run away to Mexico and take her with them. Believing the men were in love with her, the plan was for Mitchell to pick the men up after they escaped, but she got cold feet at the last second and never showed up.

Mitchell later told investigators she knew they planned to kill her husband, and didn’t show up at the pick up point because she loved him too much.

Later, Mitchell claimed she was sexually assaulted by Matt, saying, “There was never any consensual [sexual contact].”

After a massive three-week manhunt that riveted the nation, authorities tracked down Matt, 48, (Myk Watford) on June 26, 2015, and fatally shot him.

Sweat, 36, (Joe Anderson) was captured two days later and pleaded guilty to charges related to his escape. He was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, although he is already serving life without parole, according to CNN.

Mitchell was sentenced to 2½ to seven years in prison for her role in helping the two escape.

She was denied parole on Monday, with a panel saying her release would be “incompatible with the welfare of society,” PEOPLE confirms.

The parole board’s decision came in spite of pleas from her husband and her son.

NY Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell will air Sunday, April 23, at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.