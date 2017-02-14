Joyce Mitchell Denied Parole After Helping Killer Inmates Escape New York Prison

Joyce Mitchell, the prison tailor who pleaded guilty to helping convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from prison in 2015, was denied parole on Monday, with a panel saying her release would be “incompatible with the welfare of society,” PEOPLE confirms.

Mitchell, 52, was sentenced to 2½ to seven years in prison for her part in helping the pair escape the Clinton Correctional Facility in June 2015. The parole board’s decision came in spite of pleas from her husband and her son.

“You allowed your common sense and supervisory duties to be compromised by developing unprofessional relationships with Matt and Sweat,” the board decided in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “You present yourself more as a victim than a responsible participant and appear to be emotionally unstable and easily manipulated.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Sweat, 36, and the 48-year-old Matt escaped the facility on June 6, 2015. An intense hunt for the men ensued, and authorities caught up with Matt on June 26 and fatally shot him.

Sweat was captured two days later and pleaded guilty to charges related to his escape. He was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, although he is already serving life without parole, according to CNN.

Mitchell smuggled escape tools to the inmates in frozen hamburger meat and planned to pick the men up after their escape but got cold feet and never showed up.

She told investigators she knew the pair had planned to kill her husband, and didn’t pick them up because she loved her husband too much.

Joyce Mitchell’s Husband Breaks Silence In NBC Interview

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Mitchell reportedly had a sexual relationship with the inmates and told NBC news she was “caught up in the fantasy” of helping them escape.

“I enjoyed the attention, the feeling both of them gave me and the thought of a different life,” she said.

Later, she claimed she was sexually assaulted by Matt, saying, “There was never any consensual [sexual contact].”

Mitchell alsotold NBC’s Matt Lauer depression pushed her to help the pair.

“I was going through a point in my life – a lot of people go through depression,” she said.

“A lot of people go through that. And I just got in over my head. And I couldn’t get out. And I couldn’t tell anybody. I couldn’t tell my husband. Couldn’t tell my family. I couldn’t tell my coworkers. I couldn’t tell anybody. There’s nobody you can tell.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie praised the board’s decision to deny Mitchell’s parole.

“If not for her selfishness and direct contribution to David Sweat and Richard Matt, they would have not escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility,” Wylie said. “Her careless actions endangered law enforcement officers and potentially every person in the State of New York and surrounding areas.”

The board accused Mitchell of telling “lies and half truths” during the investigation and even questioned Mitchell’s “goal to further your education and work in criminal justice.”