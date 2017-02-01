Ex-NFL Player Josh Brown Admits He Abused Wife But Claims He Didn’t Strike Her: ‘I Held Her Down’

Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown is speaking out in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America about the spousal abuse allegations that led to his release from the NFL team last year.

Brown was arrested for domestic violence in May 2015 in King County, Washington, after his then-wife, Molly, called 911, though charges were never filed. But in police documents released in October from evidence in the case, Brown admitted to abusing his ex-wife — calling himself a sex-addicted “deviant” and a “God,” with her as his personal “slave.”

The Giants dismissed him soon after the case files were made public.

Sitting down with ABC News’ Paula Faris, in an interview that will air Thursday morning, Brown admitted to the abuse but claimed he “never hit” his ex.

“I had put my hands on her,” Brown said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding-down was the worst moment in our marriage.”

But, he claimed, “I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her.”

Faris asked about this apparent discrepancy, to which Brown replied, “Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language.”

Brown added, “An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.” He said he was “fully accountable” for his behavior: “What I did was wrong. Period.”

According to the documents, Brown’s ex-wife told police he had been repeatedly physically abusive, and the two have since divorced.

“I have been a horrible husband and stepfather,” Brown wrote in a journal he kept before his 2015 arrest. “I have abused my wife.”

In the handwritten admissions, Brown said his inability to empathize with women stemmed from being physically abused from an early age. In a letter to friends dated March 2014, Brown wrote, “I have been a liar most of my life.”

The Giants initially stuck by Brown after the NFL suspended him for one game.

But in October, after the documents from the 2015 investigation became public — including letters, emails and a journal spanning years — the team released him. According to Sports Illustrated, Giants President John Mara said in a statement at the time, “We believed we did the right thing at every juncture in our relationship with Josh.

“Our beliefs, our judgments and our decisions were misguided,” Mara said. “We accept that responsibility.”

In explaining to PEOPLE why charges were never filed, King County prosecuting attorney’s spokesman Dan Donohoe told PEOPLE in October, “It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

According to NJ.com, Brown wants to play in the NFL again, though league commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league is still investigating him.

Brown’s ex-wife did not return ABC’s request for comment on his claims.