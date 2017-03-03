John Gotti’s Grandson Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison in Drug Case

John Gotti’s grandson, who shares his name, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone pills in New York City.

The 23-year-old has been in custody since his second arrest in August (at his grandfather’s former home) and was unable to make his $2 million bail, according to ABC 7 NY.

His attorney said Gotti will likely be out of prison in about four years, ABC reports.

Gotti expressed remorse for his actions in a letter to the judge, according to Fox News, which also reported that prosecutors said undercover officers bought more than $46,000 worth of oxycodone from Gotti on 11 occasions.

John A. Gotti, the defendant’s uncle, told ABC 7 NY, “It sums up a failure as an uncle. I couldn’t keep him out of the streets. It’s tough to watch.”

Gotti’s attorney, Gerard Marrone, told CBS New York the Gotti name does come with extra baggage.

“His last name is what his last name is and he’s always walking around with a target on his back,” Marrone said. “It’s a double-edge sword, I think sometimes the name to his is a cross, but sometimes I think it’s a blessing. They’re a beautiful family, they’re very supportive of him since day one. They really stick together the entire family.”