Man Who Allegedly Killed Ex-NFL Player Joe McKnight in Road-Rage Incident Indicted for Murder

The Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting former NFL running back Joe McKnight was indicted Thursday for second-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

If convicted, Ronald Gasser, 55, will receive a mandatory life sentence, according to a news release from Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr.

Gasser allegedly admitted to fatally shooting McKnight — who played three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs — in what authorities describe as a road rage incident in New Orleans last Dec. 5.

Gasser was taken into custody following the shooting, which happened in broad daylight at a red light. He was released hours later in a decision which drew widespread criticism, but he was rearrested several days later.

McKnight, who most recently played for the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, was allegedly trying to apologize to Gasser when he was shot more than once.

Ten years ago, Gasser was arrested for simple battery after he punched a man who accused him of driving recklessly, according to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. After conducting an investigation, officials dropped the charges.

As a result of the indictment, Gasser’s bond was raised from $500,000 to $750,000.

Gasser’s defense attorneys Gerry Archer and Matthew Goetz could not be reached for comment.

Days after the killing, McKnight’s grandmother, Barbara Franklin, told PEOPLE, “God’s going to bring justice, and we’re going to continue to pray on one accord, justice.”

• With reporting by HARRIET SOKMENSUER and STEVE HELLING