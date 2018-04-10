Tenn. Mom Charged in Case of Missing 5-Year-Old Boy With Autism — as Dad Faces Homicide Charges

As crews continue to search remote areas of Tennessee for the body of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels, authorities have filed charges against the mother of the boy with autism, who was reported missing by his parents last Wednesday.

A criminal homicide charge had already been filed against the boy’s father, Joseph Ray Daniels, who is accused of beating his son to death and then disposing of his body. Daniels, 28, was arrested on Saturday and has yet to enter a plea.

Now, his wife, Krystal Nicole Daniels, is behind bars on $1 million bond after being detained Monday for aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Court filings obtained by PEOPLE allege that after he was arrested, Joseph Ray Daniels confessed to killing his son, who was non-verbal, on April 4. Daniels allegedly loaded the boy’s body into his car before dumping it in a rural area he allegedly won’t disclose.

Joseph Daniels and Joe Clyde Daniels Tennessee Bureau of Federal Investigation

The affidavit against Joe’s mother, which PEOPLE obtained Tuesday, alleges she was present for the alleged beating and “failed to report the abuse and resulting homicide” of her child.

The complaint further alleges Krystal Daniels was “aware of the injury inflicted to Joe Clyde Daniels at the hands of Joseph Daniels and was aware the Joseph Daniels disposed of Joe Clyde Daniels’ body.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It adds: “Krystal Daniels failed to report the injuries, abuse, and/or homicide despite multiple opportunities” to do so, and allegedly “took active steps to obfuscate the abuse and homicide” of her child.

After the boy was first reported missing, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded by issuing an Endangered Child alert. “An exhaustive search” was launched for the boy in and around his Dickson home.

The alert said Joe was last seen the day before “wearing pajamas with a skeleton print.”

But days later, the focus of the investigation turned towards Joseph Daniels, who allegedly confessed to police.

Krystal Daniels has not entered a plea to the charge. Neither her nor her husband has retained legal counsel who could comment on the allegations.