Jodi Arias Might Request Prison Leave to Attend Father’s Funeral: Relative

The father of Jodi Arias has died in California, and the 37-year-old convicted murderer is distraught — and considering requesting a supervised leave from prison to attend a funeral, PEOPLE has confirmed.

William A. Arias died of undisclosed causes on the evening of September 19. He was 68.

According to a relative, Jodi Arias, who is in prison for the murder of ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, is distraught and looking into the possibility of applying for a supervised visit so she can attend a memorial service.

“She’s really upset,” the relative tells PEOPLE. “It’s hard for her to know that he’s really gone. She wants to see her family and pay her respects.”

Bill Arias, July 7th 1949 — Sept. 19th 2017 You are loved and missed pic.twitter.com/mn6uQSrsSH — Jodi Arias Updates (@JodiAnnArias) September 20, 2017

Under Arizona law, inmates can apply for an escorted leave visit to attend the funeral or memorial service of a loved one. If the request is granted, the inmate will be supervised by authorities the entire time.

However, Arias would very likely be unable to attend her father’s memorial service if it’s held in California. Inmates who are granted an escorted leave visit must remain within Arizonas. Funeral visits are not available for closed casket services, or memorials where the body has already been cremated.

“She wants to go, but it seems impossible now,” says the relative. “The logistics just don’t work out. And yes, it’s sad for her, but it can’t be the family’s problem. They’re grieving the loss of a beloved man.”

Andrew Wilder, the Director of Communications and Media Relations for the Arizona Department of Corrections, tells PEOPLE that Arias “has not requested to attend a funeral.” The approval process can take several days.

Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the 2008 stabbing and shooting death of Alexander. She was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.