Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Shows PDA with Lloyd Klein After Assault Case Is Dropped

Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has rekindled her romance with fashion designer Lloyd Klein — just days after charges against her were dropped stemming from an alleged argument in which she was accused of stabbing Klein with scissors, throwing hot wax on him and clawing him with her nails.

Although Klein’s rep previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s 14-year relationship was over following their recent arrests for the alleged assault in their Trump World Tower Apartment in New York City, the duo were photographed kissing and having dinner together at the Philippe Chow restaurant in the city’s Upper East Side on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Wildenstein and Klein celebrated the designer’s 50th birthday at Le Cirque, a high-end restaurant in the Big Apple.

Klein and the 76-year-old Wildenstein, whose extensive plastic surgery led her to being dubbed “Catwoman” by tabloids, split soon after the explosive Dec. 6, 2016 incident.

On top of the charges faced by Wildenstein, charges were later brought against her boyfriend, who Wildenstein claimed shoved her when he returned to their apartment to claim his belongings.

A source close to the case previously told PEOPLE that charges — including assault, criminal mischief, grand larceny and robbery — were dropped, clearing Klein. He had been accused of stealing an iPhone and a credit card, but the judge cited a lack of evidence and dismissed the case.

Just weeks ago, Klein told PEOPLE he was “hopeful” that the two will reunite after Wildenstein’s case was resolved. Before that, they are barred from contacting each other.

He said, however, that he had “an existence before” meeting Wildenstein and “I have an existence right now.”

“I am not the boyfriend of Mrs. Wildenstein, or Jocelyn Wildenstein, or ‘Catwoman,’ ” Klein said. “I am Lloyd Klein the fashion designer.”