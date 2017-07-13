Newlywed Vanishes and Then Her Husband Kills Himself Before a Polygraph Test: Where is Jo Ringer?

By all outward appearances, Chad Reidy was worried.

It had been 24 hours since he had seen his wife, Jo Ringer. They were still newlyweds, having only been married for a little more than two months, and it was unusual for her not to have breakfast ready when he got home from working the overnight shift at the local supermarket.

That day, Reidy, 42, spent the day driving around their hometown of Clarksburg, Massachusetts, and in neighboring towns, looking for any sign of Ringer, 39 — even searching for skid marks veering off the road. The following day, on March 4, Reidy called the police and reported his wife missing.

But as investigators began to interview Ringer’s friends and family, they quickly learned the couple’s relationship wasn’t as blissful as it appeared. Rather, police say, it was filled with extreme highs and lows. In a chilling twist, investigators learned Ringer — who is still missing — had told one of her friends, “If anything ever happens to me, don’t underestimate Chad — because it was probably him.”

But police never had the chance to ask Reidy about his wife’s premonition. On April 7, days after Chad underwent a preliminary polygraph screening in advance of a lie detector test, he was found dead in his garage in an apparent suicide. Days later, his high school sweetheart Laura Reilly was charged with three counts of misleading a police officer after she was seen in surveillance footage with Reidy on March 2, two days before he reported Ringer missing.

Reilly pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorney Jesse Adams gave a statement to PEOPLE: “Ms. Reilly had nothing to do with the disappearance of Jo Ringer.”

Ringer’s only child, Savanah Ringer, 19, isn’t sure Reilly has told investigators everything she knows. Savanah went through her mother’s Facebook messages and discovered accusations of abuse against Reidy and an off-and-on affair with Reilly.

“I think Chad and Laura had been seeing each other,” Savanah tells PEOPLE. “I think they might have wanted to get back together.”

For now, there are more questions than answers. With Reidy dead and Reilly maintaining her innocence, all Jo’s friends and family can do is wait.

“I hope that I hear from her,” Savanah says.