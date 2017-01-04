Judge Dismisses Homicide Charges Against Wrestling Legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

A Pennsylvania judge dismissed homicide charges on Tuesday against retired WWE wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka for the 1983 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.

Snuka’s attorney, Robert J. Kirwan II., tells PEOPLE Judge Kelly L. Banach granted Kirwan’s motion to end the case after he supplied Snuka’s medical records before the Christmas break.

“We initially had a hearing on Dec. 2,” Kirwan says. “My client called in on Skype because he could not physically make it from Florida.”

Kirwan says there is “no substantial likelihood that [Snuka] would regain mental competency in the future.”

Last June, Snuka was found to be incompetent to stand trial.

In May of 1983, police were called to a hotel room near Allentown, Pennsylvania where they reportedly found 23-year-old Argentino struggling for air with mucus coming from her mouth and nose. She later died at a hospital.

The case went cold, but it was later reopened in 2014 when an autopsy showed Argentino’s cause of death as traumatic brain injuries. The autopsy report also mentioned three-dozen cuts and bruises on her body.

Throughout the years, Snuka, 72, has maintained his innocence. In his 2012 autobiography, he discussed Argentino’s death, saying that the incident ruined his life.

The office of Chief Deputy District Attorney Charle Gallagher released a statement on Tuesday that hinted at an appeal, according to The Morning Call, saying, “We are considering our options and will decide at the appropriate time what actions we will take,” the statement read.

Kirwan says he “doubts the DA will appeal.”

“The judge’s record is quite clear,” he continues. “I think [the DA] is just as happy as we are that this case is over.”