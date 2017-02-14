Son of Jerry Sandusky Accused of Soliciting Minors for Sex ‘Deserves to Be in Prison Forever’: Brother

Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old son of convicted child molester and retired football coach Jerry Sandusky who was arrested Monday for alleged sex crimes involving two teenage girls, should spend the rest of his life in prison if the allegations are true, his brother Matt says.

“To me, he is just another predator,” Matt Sandusky tells PEOPLE. “The book should be thrown at him. He should go to prison for the maximum amount of time he could possibly go to prison for. Anybody who does these types of perpetrations against children deserves to be in prison forever. There can be no greater crime than sexual victimization to a child.”

Matt, who alleges his adopted father sexually abused him, says his brother was “a big supporter of Jerry.”

“From the time I disclosed to the police three or four years ago, the Sandusky family right away basically cut me off, stopped talking to me and then tried to attack me in any given media realm that they could,” he says.

Matt adds, “[Jeffrey] hasn’t been at the forefront, but he has been right beside my adopted mom, Dottie Sandusky, when she is doing an interview where she is attacking myself and other victims in the case. And he has been right there by her side.”

Jeffrey Sandusky, a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison in Pennsylvania, was charged with solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of child sexual abuse and unlawful contact with a minor, among 14 total charges, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The alleged victims were 15 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, which were several years apart, police say.

Sandusky was arrested at Dottie’s home in State College, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police began investigating in November.

It was not immediately clear if Sandusky has entered a plea or retained an attorney. He was arraigned Monday afternoon and bail was set at $200,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Disturbing Allegations

The investigation stems from two teenagers who alleged Sandusky had solicited them for sexual favors and “for nude pictures to be sent to his cell phone,” according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from state police.

Sandusky was arrested after the father of a 16-year-old girl alleged to police last November that his daughter had received text messages from Sandusky on March 1 and 2, 2016, “asking her to take naked pictures of herself and send them to him,” according to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Sandusky allegedly asked the teen on March 1 to send him photos of her chest. The complaint alleges he told the teen “that it’s not weird because he studied medicine.”

The next day, Sandusky allegedly asked her to take a photo of herself in her underwear and then a topless photo, according to the complaint.

When she resisted, Sandusky allegedly told her they needed “to talk to get things straightened out,” the complaint states.

The teen refused. She then texted Sandusky, “You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it.”

She added, “You literally tried to guilt me into doing it and you even told me specifically what I ‘needed’ to do. You know who does that? Rapists and Abusers.”

According to the complaint, Sandusky also allegedly sent inappropriate texts to another teen in 2013 when she was 15-years-old. The teen alleged to police she received a text message from Sandusky propositioning her for a sex act.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a prison sentence of at least 30 years for the sexual abuse of 10 boys over a 15-year period.

The revelation of those crimes rocked the Pennsylvania State University football program, where Jerry worked for years as an assistant football coach before retiring.

Jerry has six adopted children with his wife, Dottie, including Matt and Jeffrey.

He has denied all sexual contact with minors, including Matt.

“[Jeffrey] is being recognized because of his name and the crimes his father also committed,” says Matt, who founded a charity, Peaceful Hearts Foundation, that supports childhood abuse survivors. “It is important to understand people like himself are being arrested across the country every single day for these crimes and that is where we really need to focus and understand. This is a preventable crime. We can stop this. We have to stand up and come together. People have to start talking about this publicly.”

“Anybody that perpetrates these crimes deserves to go to prison for a very long time,” he adds. “They can’t be cured. There is nothing for them to fix this. There is no fixing what they do…I have no message for him. To me, he is a perpetrator and all perpetrators deserve to have the book thrown at them.”