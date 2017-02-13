Son of Disgraced Penn State Coach Jerry Sandusky Accused of Soliciting Children for Sex

Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old son of convicted child molester and retired football coach Jerry Sandusky, was arrested Monday for multiple sex crimes involving minors, PEOPLE confirms.

Jeffrey is charged with solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of child sexual abuse and unlawful contact with a minor, among 14 total charges, according to Pennsylvania state police.

He was arrested at his mother’s home in State College, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police began investigating in November.

The investigation stems from two teenagers who told police they were allegedly “solicited by Jeffrey Sandusky for oral sex and for nude pictures to be sent to his cell phone,” according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from state police.

It was not immediately clear if Jeffrey has entered a plea or retained an attorney. He was arraigned Monday afternoon and bail was set at $200,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Jeffrey’s father, Jerry, is serving a prison sentence of at least 30 years for the sexual abuse of 10 boys over a 15-year period.

The revelation of those crimes rocked the Pennsylvania State University football program, where Jerry worked for years as an assistant football coach before retiring.

Jerry has six adopted children with his wife, Dottie.