Jeffrey Sandusky, Son of Jerry Sandusky, Pleads Guilty to 14 Counts of Child Sexual Abuse

Jeffrey Sandusky, son of Jerry Sandusky, has pled guilty to all 14 counts of child sex abuse on Friday.

Jeffrey, 41, entered the guilty plea a week before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to CNN.

PEOPLE has reached out to Sandusky’s lawyer and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office and we have yet to receive a response.

The son of former Penn State University assistant football coach was accused of pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to give him oral sex.

He was charged in February with solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of child sexual abuse and unlawful contact with a minor, among 14 total charges, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The victims were 15 and 16 years old at the time of the incidents, which were several years apart, police said.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller told the Associated Press the younger Sandusky’s plea deal will ensure the victims do not continue to suffer by testifying at the trial.

“We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust,” she said.

The plea deal also requires him to serve at least three to six years in state prison, according to Philly.com. Prosecutors told the outlet they will seek a sentence of four to eight years, with his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 8.

Jeffrey was arrested at his mother’s home in State College, Pennsylvania, after the father of the 16-year-old girl told police that his daughter had received text messages from Jeffery “asking her to take naked pictures of herself and send them to him,” authorities told PEOPLE.

He allegedly asked the teen to send him photos of her chest. The reports states he told the teen “that it’s not weird because he studied medicine.”

His father, Jerry, is serving a prison sentence of at least 30 years for the sexual abuse of 10 boys over a 15-year period.