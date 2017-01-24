Crime Exclusive

Did He Kill His Family? Exclusive Photos of Jeffrey MacDonald’s Family Before the Murders that Shocked America

The story of Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret Surgeon convicted of the 1970 murder of his family, was featured in last week’s PEOPLE

By @nweisenseeegan

1 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

For the past 47 years, former Green Beret Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald has steadfastly maintained he did not murder his pregnant wife and two young children on Feb. 17, 1970 – despite being convicted of the crime in 1979.

Prosecutors are just as adamant he's guilty, but on January 26, MacDonald's attorneys will go before an appeals court for an "actual innocence” claim, a legal term that sets a high bar for exonerations.

MacDonald's story was featured on the cover of last week's edition of PEOPLE, and was the focus of the season finale of People Magazine Investigates, on Investigation Discovery, in an episode entitled 'The Accused.'

Colette and Jeffrey MacDonald in New York City on Sept. 14, 1963

2 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Colette and Jeffrey MacDonald Sept. 14, 1963

3 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Jeffrey MacDonald with daughter Kim in August 1969

4 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Colette and Kim MacDonald

5 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Kim and Kristen MacDonald

6 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Kim and Kristen MacDonald

7 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Kristen MacDonald

8 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Jeffrey and Colette MacDonald with daughter Kim

9 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Colette MacDonald

10 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Jeffrey and Colette MacDonald, Sept. 14, 1963

11 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Jeffrey and Colette MacDonald, Sept. 14, 1963

12 of 21

Courtesy The MacDonald Family

Kristen MacDonald

13 of 21

Courtesy MacDonald family

Jeffrey MacDonald and his sister Judy

14 of 21

Courtesy MacDonald family

Jeffrey MacDonald's graduation photo from medical school at Northwestern University

15 of 21

Courtesy MacDonald family

From left: Jay, Dorothy, Robert, Judy and Jeffrey MacDonald at Princeton University in 1962.

16 of 21

MacDonald Family

Kristen MacDonald

17 of 21

MacDonald Family

Jeffrey and Kim MacDonald (center) in 1967

18 of 21

MacDonald Family

Jeffrey and Kim MacDonald

19 of 21

Macdonald Family

Jeffrey and Colette MacDonald in 1962

20 of 21

MacDonald Family

Kim and Kristen MacDonald

21 of 21

 

PEOPLE cover featuring Jeffrey MacDonald

