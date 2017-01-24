Did He Kill His Family? Exclusive Photos of Jeffrey MacDonald’s Family Before the Murders that Shocked America

For the past 47 years, former Green Beret Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald has steadfastly maintained he did not murder his pregnant wife and two young children on Feb. 17, 1970 – despite being convicted of the crime in 1979.

Prosecutors are just as adamant he's guilty, but on January 26, MacDonald's attorneys will go before an appeals court for an "actual innocence” claim, a legal term that sets a high bar for exonerations.

MacDonald's story was featured on the cover of last week's edition of PEOPLE, and was the focus of the season finale of People Magazine Investigates, on Investigation Discovery, in an episode entitled 'The Accused.'

Colette and Jeffrey MacDonald in New York City on Sept. 14, 1963