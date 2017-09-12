Jean Claude Van Damme’s Son Nicolas Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Holding Roommate at Knifepoint

Jean Claude Van Damme’s youngest son is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint last weekend in anger that the victim called the police about an incident earlier that day, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities in Tempe, Arizona, claim 21-year-old Nicolas Van Varenberg refused to let his roommate leave their apartment early on Sunday after the victim had let concerned officers into the residence to perform a welfare check.

Police first responded to the scene after Varenberg allegedly punched the side of an elevator and suffered a bloody gash to his hand, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

After officers responded to that welfare call and then left, Varenberg lashed out at his roommate for letting them in and then held the roommate hostage with a knife, the roommate alleged to police when they returned about 20 minutes later.

Investigators found a knife, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence and arrested Varenberg.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, assault with cause fear of injury, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held at the Tempe jail and released earlier this week, a Tempe police spokesman tells PEOPLE. Varenberg’s bail was set at $10,000, though it is unclear how much he posted for his release.

He has not entered a plea and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Varenberg is Van Damme’s son from his fourth wife, to Darcy LaPier. While siblings Bianca Bree, Sterling Rice and Kristopher Van Damme have led more public lives, Varenberg has tended to shy away from the spotlight.

However, he is expected to appear in a minor role in his father’s upcoming movie Kickboxer: Retaliation.

Efforts to reach Varenberg directly on Tuesday were not successful. A rep for Van Damme did not immediately respond to a request for comment.