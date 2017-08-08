Jason Hoppy's Motion to Dismiss Harassment and Stalking Charges Brought by Ex Bethenny Frankel Denied

Jason Hoppy was back in court on Tuesday, where his request to dismiss the harassment and stalking charges brought against him by ex-wife Bethenny Frankel was denied, a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

The spokesperson added that Hoppy was offered a plea deal known as a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. The case has been adjourned for possible trial on Sept. 27.

A source with knowledge of the situations tells PEOPLE that if taken, the deal would maintain the restraining order issued in January in place for another year. If there were no incidents within the year, the case would possibly be adjourned without incident.

Hoppy, 46, was arrested on Jan. 27 after the Real Housewives of New York City star claimed he threatened her after showing up at their 7-year-old daughter Bryn’s school.

An NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed the encounter to PEOPLE, noting that Hoppy approached Frankel and “tried to provoke a fight.” The spokesperson added that Frankel alleged Hoppy had sent her “numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016.”

In January, Hoppy was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of stalking in the fourth degree. A restraining order was also issued against him at his arraignment. (He denied the charges at the time, with his former attorney Robert C. Gottlieb telling PEOPLE in a statement: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”)

Less than two months later, on March 13, Hoppy appeared in court and rejected a plea offer. During a court appearance on June 27, Hoppy was arraigned on additional charges — including one count of stalking in the third degree, another count of stalking in the fourth degree and some additional conduct.

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel Settles Nearly 4-Year Divorce Battle with Ex Jason Hoppy

Frankel and Hoppy first announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Their divorce was finalized four-years later in July 2016.

A source close to Frankel tells PEOPLE the Skinnygirl mogul has been “so free and joyous” over the last eight months with Hoppy’s restraining order in place.

“You can see it on the show,” the insider said. “She has been lighter and happier.”

Another source tells PEOPLE that Frankel got “very emotional” about the case when asked about it at the RHONY reunion taping last month.

“Even people in the control room were crying when she was talking,” the source said. “The rest of the cast was stunned.”