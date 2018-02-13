Jared Fogle Compares Himself to Larry Nassar in Motion Seeking Prison Release

Jared Fogle wants out of prison — and court records confirm he has been invoking the name of Larry Nassar in his latest bid for freedom.

As first reported by The Blast, the disgraced former Subway spokesman has filed a motion in federal court indicating he’d like to withdraw his 2015 guilty pleas to charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

In the Feb. 8 motion, Fogle essentially compares his crimes with the ones committed by Nassar, the recently-convicted physician who sexually abused scores of women and underage girls while working for Michigan State University and Team USA gymnastics.

Fogle argues the charges against him should be thrown out and he should be released immediately.

Fogle — now just over two years into his 15-year sentence — argues in the motion he was charged “in error” with traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

The former pitchman has been attacked while incarcerated, and apparently has gained weight in prison.

Fogle specifically notes Nassar never faced such a charge, even though he was “clearly violating young women during his ‘medical’ works.’ ”

Larry Nassar Scott Olson/Getty

The filing states that, “in contrast,” Fogle traveled “as a Media Spokesperson for Subway, yet he was in error allowed to be charged with ‘travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.'”

In the motion, Fogle argues that he “fails to see the unlawfulness of his media based travel when Dr. Larry Nassar” was “clearly engaged in unlawful conducts with young women” while traveling with Olympic gymnasts.

Fogle further contends this amounts to “diverging applications of the law.”

Last month, Nassar, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades.

More than 150 victims have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

Nassar pleaded guilty in November to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Fogle’s filing claims that his constitutional rights were violated because he was pressured into entering guilty pleas under threat of financial ruin.

He further alleges his “high priced” legal team unlawfully persuaded him into entering those guilty pleas.

Fogle has said much of his behavior stems from “alcohol and sex addictions” he struggles with, and says that doctors put him on medications that “instantly” curbed his “overactive libido.”

The court has not yet responded to his motion — the latest in a string he has filed since going into prison.