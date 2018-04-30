Bill Cosby Accuser Janice Dickinson Says He Should Go Straight to Jail: 'He Should Be in a Cell'

Though Bill Cosby was found guilty Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, Janice Dickinson will not feel satsisfied until he is in prison.

“I don’t feel vindicated yet. I want to know what the sentencing is,” Dickinson told PEOPLE on Sunday at a fundraising event for Katie Hill, a Democrat running for Congress in California’s 25th District. The event was hosted by Dickinson’s attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Dickinson, 63, a former model and America’s Next Top Model judge, said in 2014 she was drugged and raped by Cosby more than 30 years before.

“I’m still walking on eggshells. I can say that the eggshell factor for me is I don’t understand why he was able to walk out of the courtroom and go home. Whereas any other sexual predator or convicted felon would’ve gone straight to jail, because the detectives told me he was going straight to jail. So that put a thumbtack in it,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson believes Cosby’s celebrity status helped spare him from being immediately sent to jail.

“Well, they’re taking in the factor that he’s old. So what? He did it when he was young,” she said. “Aging is a natural process. He should be in a cell.”

Cosby was convicted on three charges in connection with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion, when she worked at Temple University.

Cosby’s sentencing date has not yet been set. Each charge carries a prison sentence of 10 years: aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent; penetration while unconscious; and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

Cosby has been accused of similar crimes by more than 60 women. He has denied all the allegations.

“I don’t understand why a monster like that could walk out of court just because he’s old and blind — which I don’t believe he’s blind because I could see him looking around,” Dickinson said, referring to when she testified against Cosby on April 12 during his sexual assault retrial.

Dickinson referenced Cosby’s profane outburst following his conviction, saying, “He actually walked out of the courthouse without his cane and wagging it in the air, calling the prosecutor an a——-. I mean, what kind of man does that to our court system and to the law? We don’t talk like that.”

In 2015, Dickinson sued Cosby for defamation after his response to her allegations. That case is still pending.

“Janice has gone from victim to survivor to standing up for other women. We’ve been fighting her defamation case against Bill Cosby for three-and-a-half years and winning every step of the way,” Bloom, Dickinson’s attorney, told PEOPLE.

“We’re still fighting. We’ll still probably be fighting it for another year or two or however long it takes. Bill Cosby, if I have to go to your prison cell to take your deposition then that’s what I’m going to do,” Bloom continued.

Dickinson said Cosby’s crimes are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to powerful men abusing their posisions.

“It’s an epidemic,” she said. “It’s not just here or in this particular case with Cosby. It’s an epidemic. It’s a breakthrough, but more is to be revealed.”