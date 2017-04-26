Montana Woman Seeks to Plead Guilty in Death of Baby Found in Dumpster

A Montana woman it hoping to change her plea to guilty in the death of a 13-month-old girl who was beaten and found dead in a dumpster on an American Indian reservation last year, PEOPLE confirms.

Janelle Red Dog wants to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Kenzley Olson, months after the little girl’s body was found in a duffel bag in a Poplar dumpster, her attorney, Hank Branom, tells PEOPLE.

Branom says Red Dog lawyers have filed a motion to change the plea as part of an unspecified deal with prosecutors. However, he declined to give details about the plea deal. The woman was initially charged with first- and second-degree murder along with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, Branom tells PEOPLE.

She initially pleaded not guilty.

An AMBER alert for Kenzley was issued in April 2016 after Red Dog allegedly told authorities that the little girl had been abducted while in her care, CBS News reports.

The toddler was found in the dumpster just blocks away from Red Dog’s home and an autopsy found that Kenzley had died of blunt force trauma, according to CBS.

Last year, Kenzley’s mother, Rhea Starr, told the Associated Press that her baby’s death was accidental, noting that Red Dog cared for little Kenzley when no one else would.

Branom tells PEOPLE that Red Dog is expected to appear in court on Monday where she will “answer the judge’s questions under oath.”