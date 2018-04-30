Man Who Stopped Waffle House Mass Shooter Raises More Than $200K for Victims' Families

The man who stopped a mass shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House earlier this month has since raised more than $200,000 to support the families of the victims, according to multiple reports.

James Shaw Jr. created his GoFundMe on April 22, the same day authorities say he interceded when 29-year-old Travis Reinking allegedly opened fire about 3:25 a.m. at a Waffle House in Antioch.

“Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families,” Shaw wrote with the fundraiser. “Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!”

In little more than a week, Shaw has raised about $209,000 as of this writing — many times his original $15,000 goal.

The GoFundMe’s authenticity was confirmed by ABC News. CNN and USA Today have also reported on the fundraiser, among other outlets. (GoFundMe did not immediately return PEOPLE’s questions about the page on Monday.)

Shaw, 29, wrestled the gunman’s weapon away when he stopped to reload that Sunday morning, after which the shooter fled, according to authorities and Shaw’s recounting of events as well as news reports.

James Shaw Jr. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean vía AP

Four people were killed in the mass shooting: Akilah DaSilva, DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin. Multiple others were injured, including Shaw, who was grazed by a bullet and burned while grabbing the hot rifle of the gun.

The suspected shooter faces four homicide charges in the slayings, among other criminal counts, and remains in custody. It is unclear if he has entered a plea.

In the aftermath of the Waffle House attack, Shaw’s quick actions were hailed by many around the country, though he has sounded a humbler note about what he did, initially saying he acted out of self-preservation.

“I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator or Superman or anybody like that,” he told reporters.

James Shaw Jr. (center) Jason Davis/Getty Images

Shaw, an AT&T employee who has a 4-year-old daughter, was invited to a local hockey game last weekend and appeared before state lawmakers last week, where he reportedly said:

“I never thought I would be in a room with all the eyes on me but, you know, I am very grateful to be here. All I can say is … this was a true test of a man. I do, once again, apologize to the people that lost loved ones, friends or family.”

“There’s four families that are grieving right now. So much life was lost for no reason,” he told local TV station WSMV. “I feel like it could be very selfish of me if I didn’t point it out. And I apologize.”

He said, “I hope we can bring violence in all facets — not just gun violence, but all facets of violence — to an end.”

A fundraiser to support Shaw has raised more than $200,000 of its own.